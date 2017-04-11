Arcadia High Gymnast Crowned Balance Beam Champ

April 11th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

Samantha Sakti, a junior in Arcadia High School was crowned Balance Beam Champion, Silver Medalist on Floor and 5th All Around last Friday at Region 1 Artistic Gymnastics Level 10 Championships (UT, AZ, NV, Southern & Northern CA) in Visalia, California. She was one of the seven finalists selected to represent Region 1 to compete in Women’s Junior Olympic National Championships in Indianapolis next month. She also finished 1st in Balance Beam and 2nd on Floor in Southern California Level 10 State Championships last month.