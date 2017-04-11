Latest News
Camp Helping Hands Expands With Five New LocationsMeet Monrovia’s Classical Music Man on a MissionFilmmaker to Honor Local Veterans in El Monte and Glendale With Sneak PeekStatewide Water Conservation Drops Below 18 Percent in AugustBusiness Profile: Creative World Art Center

Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Arcadia High Gymnast Crowned Balance Beam Champ

April 11th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

– Courtesy photo

Samantha Sakti, a junior in Arcadia High School was crowned Balance Beam Champion, Silver Medalist on Floor and 5th All Around last Friday at Region 1 Artistic Gymnastics Level 10 Championships (UT, AZ, NV, Southern & Northern CA) in Visalia, California.  She was one of the seven finalists selected to represent Region 1 to compete in Women’s Junior Olympic National Championships in Indianapolis next month. She also finished 1st in Balance Beam and 2nd on Floor in Southern California Level 10 State Championships last month.

– Courtesy photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *