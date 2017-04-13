Options for Learning to Honor Pasadena Educator

April 13th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

Options for Learning has a long standing commitment to ensure that San Gabriel Valley’s young children have the resources they need to be thriving members of our community. Vera Vignes, an educator, community leader and advocate for children, will be honored by the agency for her community contributions to youth during the upcoming 34th Annual Policymaker Breakfast on April 28th in Altadena.

Every year, Options for Learning presents The Marge Wyatt Advocacy Award to recognize community leaders who have excelled in advocating on behalf of children and youth. The event is sponsored by Embassy Suites Arcadia, Longo Toyota, Thorson Buick, Beacon Media, Pacific Oaks College, Rose Hills Memorial Park, PHP-People Helping People, Marriott Baldwin Park, Pasadena Tournament of Roses, Metro LA Transit Safety Programs, ChapCare and Massage Envy. The breakfast draws an array of business leaders, community members, city officials and legislators to discuss emergent issues in the field of child development and early learning.

Vera Vignes, a long-time resident of Pasadena, is a classics scholar who received a master’s degree in Latin from the National University of Ireland and a doctorate in Educational Policy from USC. Vera has taught middle and high school Latin and English, was an Assistant Principal and Principal as well as Assistant Superintendent and the first woman to become Superintendent for the Pasadena Unified School District. Vera has been praised for her efforts to bring innovative educational approaches to the Pasadena community.

Over her career, Vera was on the Board of Trustees for La Salle High School, School Board for St. Andrew Catholic School and currently serves as the Chair for the City of Pasadena’s Human Services Commission. Vera’s work on the commission is highly regarded, as she was instrumental in producing the City of Pasadena’s Early Child Development Policy.

“Vera was the perfect choice for this award as her dedication to children has spanned decades. In addition, she spearheaded the move to get the City of Pasadena to recognize and re-establish the Office of the Young Child and hire an Early Childhood Coordinator,” said Kelly O’Connell, Deputy Executive Director at Options for Learning.

The award will be presented by Options for Learning Executives, along with acknowledgements by several local leaders. Mary Donnell-Crocker, Executive Director at Young & Healthy will keynote the event and speak about the impact of childhood trauma.