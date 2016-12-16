Lifeline Pet Cat of the Week: The Purrfect Stocking Stuffer

December 16th, 2016

Spencer and Sport

Fill your holiday stockings with Spencer and Sport, bonded brothers, age 3 months, and purr-fect cuties! Sport is a sweet, fluffy, dark tabby, while his brother, Spencer, is a flame point Siamese mix. Spencer is very active, while Sport is more laid back. Both are sweet and playful.

Since they are bonded and will be adopted together, they qualify for our special Twofur Discount, which includes their kitten vaccines, health exam, spay/neuter, and microchips $100. A great savings! If you are interested, please fill out the online application quickly, as they will be very popular. See more pictures and their adorable video on the Lifeline for Pets website.

Lifeline for Pets is a small no-kill rescue, and knows cats well. Some cats are shown most Sunday afternoons at Petsmart, 3347 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena, from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. All cats are spayed/neutered, current on vaccines, and negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

See adoption info and application on the website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Or call (626) 676-9505. Sorry, Lifeline is not accepting cats at this time.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/lifelineforpets.pasadena. Email: info@lifelineforpets.org