Reader Concurs With ‘Why UCSD Was Wrong to Select the Dalai Lama as Commencement Speaker’ (June 15 Issue)

Dear Editor,

For a number of years, like many others, I too fell under the spell of the ever-smiling Dalai Lama. That is, until reality awakened me, and I learned that the CIA was paying His Holiness (the Buddhist monk sworn to poverty) the handsome annual salary of $186,000 to keep alive the myth that all Tibetans yearn for the day when the Chinese are driven out of Tibet, and they can live again under the peaceful theocracy that ruled over them for centuries.

That, mildly said, is a gargantuan lie!

In truth, most Tibetans (except for monks and lamas) consider the Chinese their rescuers who liberated them from a brutal theocratic feudal system where peasants and laborers were the virtual slaves of a religious aristocracy.

Until 1959, when the Dalai Lama last presided over Tibet, most of the arable land was owned by monasteries and worked by serfs. All the wealth produced by their labor went to high-ranking lamas. Even worse, Tibetan exiles have revealed that it was not uncommon for peasant children to be used as sex toys by the monks in their monasteries.

Many Tibetans wonder why Americans are so naive and believe that, before the Chinese intervention, Tibet was a Shangri-La. In reality, that country was more like medieval Europe.

Another example of the Tibetans’ spiritual leader’s hypocrisy was in 1999, when Augusto Pinochet, the Fascist ex-dictator of Chile, was apprehended while visiting England. The Dalai Lama beseeched the British government not to extradite him to Spain, where he was wanted to stand trial for crimes against humanity.

What words of wisdom could that parasitic liar possibly impart to the graduating UCSD class of 2017?

-David Quintero

Monrovia