Alverno Neighbors Question School’s “Compatibility” with Residential Area

October 14th, 2009 by Sameea Kamal

Some neighbors recall the early days of Alverno High School as a convent, where the sound of nuns singing would reverberate through the neighborhood.

Today, the sounds are not quite as harmonious to nearby residents, and their negotiations with the school’s administration is continuing to attempt to address the noise and traffic issues caused by the school’s renting our of its facilities for events, among other concerns.

Residents affected by the school’s facility rentals say the current administration has not adequately considered their needs and made the necessary changes to ensure their quality of life.

“While neighbors know that every school needs to have fund raising events, the use of the Villa has become excessive to the detriment of the neighborhood,” said Carolyn Simon, one of the residents who lives across from the eastern border of the private Catholic school for girls.

The current negotiations came about when the school applied to the city for a conditional use permit to legitimize their fundraising activities. Neighbors felt little had changed even after years of complaints to the school and a lawsuit filed by a Pasadena resident who won her case.

“It’s essentially a wedding and event catering business which is not compatible with a residential neighborhood,” she said.

“The conditional use permit was for a day school, an academy with specific rules … like the gate must be locked after school hours.”

The neighbors have hired a lawyer per request by the city to try and negotiate a situation that suits both parties.

According to Simon, noise from events and accompanying traffic is worse at the lower end of the hill where the main driveways are, but permeates uphill as well as a few blocks away from the campus.

“The school has tried to appease neighbors, they have said they want to be good neighbors, but nothing has changed as far as that,” Simon said. “It seems like Alverno’s recent goal was to marginalize it and make it see like only a few people had a problem, yet it is a big problem to many.”

However, because people have been complaining for so long without seeing results, they stop calling, she said.

Some neighbors said that while they enjoy being near the school and having the kids around, they fear that the expansion in the school’s master plan will lead to more congestion.

“Ultimately the cumulative effect is sacrificing the quality of life and property value,” Simon said. “Quality of life, to me, is a large issue. We want a balance.”

Stephen Berentsen, a Sierra Madre resident who lives a block away from the school, said that while evening school events such as PTA meetings are not a problem, larger events have resulted in property damages to cars and things left in nearby driveways such as condoms, beer cans and cigarette butts.

“It’s not a one time thing,” he said.

Alcohol has also been a concern, including sightings of underage drinking after school hours and a lack of regulation on hard liquor at events, Berentsen said.

The school’s usage has also affected property values and has made selling homes difficult, neighbors report.

“We moved across the street from a school, so in a way it’s our own fault,” said one neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous. “But it feels like (the school administration) is not listening.”

Berensten said that when he tried to sell his home last year, a buyer in escrow dropped out immediately after reviewing the school’s master plan, which the realtor recommended before buying the house.

“No one wants to live near that,” he said.

According to Andrew Cooper, general manager of Century 21 Golden Reality in Pasadena, sellers must disclose in writing any possible defects including neighborhood nuisances when selling their home, but that buyers near schools should be prepared for the environment.

“I think if someone’s moving close to a school they should expect to experience a reasonable amount of noise in the normal hours, nothing excessive,” he said.

Neighbors also say that despite the current complaints, the school has not stopped booking events.

“One resident is only allowed three yard sales a year,” Simon said. “This is fundraising gone amuck. No school should do fundraising every weekend.”

Currently Alverno is offering neighbors one “quiet” weekend a month which would prohibit private events. Neighbors say this is not enough because city and school events may still take place on that weekend.

“Imagine being across the street from a neighbor that has a party with 100-200 people every weekend,” she said.

According to Simon, the neighbors would like for the city to reject the permit, or to approve it only with conditions that protect the neighborhood quality of life.

“I support the school completely- the faculty, and the students – but there are so many things we’ve been through as a neighborhood,” she said. “The neighborhood has been meeting for years, we need real changes to the way they fundraise.”

Neighbors also said that while they are unhappy with the school’s business side, they fully support the students’ educations.

“Some neighbors don’t want to put up signs, some of the girls get offended,” Simon said. “We don’t want to put up signs either, but we’re forced to.”

The neighbors would like to see fewer events that end at an earlier time, an Alverno security guard present at private events and alcohol use regulation.

“Make (events) more lucrative- say, we’re only going to do ten a year,” Berentsen suggested. “Instead of five grand charge 10 or 12 grand and have it be more sought after.”

The school has agreed to a series of stipulations that they have been following for some time, said Ann Gillick, head of the school.

“When we started our whole master planning process we had a series of meetings, and then we met with small group of neighbors and came up with (some measures),” she said. “Unfortunately the neighbors were supposed to go back to their constituency groups, but they never followed up.”

Gillick said the school has being doing some of the measures anyway. The school stopped holding events on Fridays, among other agreements, to show good faith.

At the September 22 meeting, the neighbor’s attorney listed mitigation measures that the school has agreed to review. Neighbors say they are waiting to hear feedback on these measures.

“We have no complaints on school events relating to the girls,” Simon said. “We support Alverno School.”

Not all neighbors mind the noise, however. Gina Lovano, who has lived across from the southern side of the school for fifteen years, said that hearing music from the school is “the most beautiful thing.”

Lovano said the school has been a very good neighbor and that she has had the opportunity to meet celebrities like Paul Newman, Elizabeth Taylor and others when the school invited residents to come to film screenings.

“We get a lot of benefits, more than the cost of the noise, so it works out,” she said. “I enjoy it, seeing people having fun and enjoying themselves.”