Free Music Immersion Experience Concert

December 20th, 2016 by admin

Thursday at Roosevelt Elementary School in San Gabriel

The Music Immersion Experience Program at Roosevelt Elementary School in San Gabriel is a tuition free, comprehensive music program provided for every student, every day at Roosevelt Elementary School in San Gabriel, California. The models of El Sistema, Harmony Project, The Conservatory Lab Charter School in Boston, as well as traditional, local programs, were used in the careful development of this program.

The MIE program consists of a “fundamental period,” which all students participate in automatically, and an “elective period,” which students in the second through fifth grade can optionally participate in. The traditional school day has been extended to accommodate the MIE program. Currently the program serves 396 students in TK-fifth grade.

There are 18 Resident Artists and six Assistants currently on the MIE staff. In addition, a full time music Teacher on Special Assignment provides general music instruction in every class during the traditional school day as well as professional development to the Resident Artists to ensure that music instruction is aligned with both the music core standards, and ELD standards in support of the general education curriculum.

​The MIE program is administered by the MIE Coordinator, Samantha Theisen, and Roosevelt Elementary Principal, Cheryl Wilson and is Elementary is entirely supported by the San Gabriel Unified School District. SGUSD considers the subject of Music to be a vital part of our students’ well-rounded education, and it is greatly supported by the school district on all levels.

The concert this Thursday involves two different shows. They are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The first concert is with first, second and third grades and the p.m. concert will feature TK,K, fourth and fifth grades. The concert will be held at 401 Walnut Grove, San Gabriel. It is free and open to all.