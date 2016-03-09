Rare Book at Sierra Madre Public Library

March 9th, 2016 by admin

Exquisite wood blocks, the work of Sierra Madre resident and artist Marvin (Elmer) Weese, are a special part of the rare book collection and the Sierra Madre Historical Archives, housed at the Sierra Madre Public Library.

Weese’s stunning work is featured in “Early California with Block Prints in Color,” 1952, hand printed in Sierra Madre and signed by the author, “For the Sierra Madre Library, Sincerely, Marvin Weese.” He made watercolor sketches, cut out the blocks, and printed the block print illustrations in his book which took him 15 years to complete. According to an LA Times article from March 6, 1955, Weese’s book, “Presents the story of California from Cortez to ‘The Iron Horse’ in capsule form … represents a dramatic episode or period of the State’s colorful history.”

Weese was a master of wood print art, and beginning in the late 1930s, he worked on a project that combined his passions: early California history; Southwestern Indian culture; wood block printing; and photography. The detail, beauty, and expertise are seen in each of the 38 wood block prints that completed his handmade masterpiece chronicling the early years of California. For the block prints that illustrate early Sierra Madre and California history, Weese cut out 160 blocks in linoleum on wood and used 200 colors, mixing them fresh for every block. Each illustration required the creation of five wood blocks.

An exhibit of 40 etchings, lithography, and block prints was on display at “Sierra Madre’s new Public Library” in 1955. Weese lived in Sierra Madre for 38 years, was active in the community, ran the Sierra Madre City Hall art gallery, and had artistic ties to noted local artist Alfred Dewey.

Local History and Rare Book Collections:

Weese’s book is a part of Sierra Madre Library’s rare book collection that includes rare editions and signed copies of books with special Sierra Madre, San Gabriel Valley, and California interest. The Sierra Madre Historical Archives include a portfolio of prints from Weese’s book.

The library is a partner with the Sierra Madre Historical Preservation Society, and the archive collection is jointly owned by both institutions. The archive includes Sierra Madre and the nearby San Gabriel Valley area historic documents, photographs (prints and negatives), slides, maps, sound recordings, oral histories, moving images, scrapbooks, ledgers, news clippings, books, works of art, and ephemera.

The public is welcome to make appointments to view Weese’s work as well as other rare books and to use the local history archives. Please contact Michelle An at the library at (626) 355-7186 or via email at man@cityofsierramadre.com. Weese’s beautiful work will be displayed in the library in August.

Read, discover, and connect at Sierra Madre Public Library, 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., (626) 355-7186, http://cityofsierramadre.com/services/library.