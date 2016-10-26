2017 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame “ Disgrace to Music”

October 26th, 2016 by admin

By Sue Behrens:

The New York Observer said it best…”The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Are a Disgrace to Music.”

Dear old Sierra Madre Sue ( she’s NOT old) …..had some fun in dealing with the sad loss of the Czar of Doo Dah, Snotty Scotty:

Here’s her report from the Rock and Roll Hall in Cleveland.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for the 2017 induction, and once again Pasadena rocker SNOTTY SCOTTY has been overlooked!

“Blasphemy!” – Eddie Vedder

“What the bloody hell are they thinking?” – Mick Jagger

“The induction is rigged!” – Donald Trump

“I’m moving to Canada!” – Bob Dylan

“Tupac Shakur? Chic? That’s not rock ‘n’ roll!” – Tony Bennett

The entire music scene is appalled by this obvious annual omission of one of the greatest band frontmen of all time – John Scott Finnell, AKA Snotty Scotty, leader of SNOTTY SCOTTY & THE HANKIES, who passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2016. He was 65 years young and well-preserved.

“If ever there was a perfect time for the committee to nominate Scotty, this would have been it!”, said David Lee Roth. “I mean, c’mon – everyone knows we all stole our acts from him! I never woulda gotten outta Pasadena if I didn’t have Scotty to emulate!”

“I rarely even do Cinnamon Girl anymore because I’m tired of always being compared to Scotty”, moaned Neil Young.

“Everyone thinks Daydream Believer was our song, but even the writer himself, John Stewart, said Snotty Scotty & the Hankies did the best version of the song he’d ever heard”, Mickey Dolenz quipped. “We just happened to record it first.”

“I totally ripped off my tambourine styling from Scotty” Love front man Arthur Lee had said in a 2006 interview shortly before he died.

And yes, even Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra, admitted in a tell-all interview with Oprah that his “My Way” was overshadowed by Scotty’s ‘Way’ and he attempted to file a Cease and Desist order preventing Scotty from performing the song, to no avail.

The Hankies publicist said the band had this collective reaction: “The What Hall of Fame? Oh.”

Representatives from the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame declined to comment.