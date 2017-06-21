Transit Police Find High Power Weapons After Suspect Arrested for Urinating at Pasadena Gold Line Station

Urinating man at Gold Line Station had more waste than police expected

MTA Transit Policing Division were alerted to a man urinating in public at the Metropolitan Transit Authority Sierra Madre Gold Line Station on Tuesday, June 20. He was subsequently found to be in possession of a cache of weapons when officers approached.

Deputies working the station on foot contacted the man and, incident to arrest, located a loaded handgun restricted for law enforcement use, a loaded, high-power firearm, two loaded, high-capacity magazines, a suppressor, and other dangerous items.

No further details about the incident at the Gold Line Station are available at this time.