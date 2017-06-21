News

Transit Police Find High Power Weapons After Suspect Arrested for Urinating at Pasadena Gold Line Station

Urinating man arrested at Gold Line Station. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

Urinating man at Gold Line Station had more waste than police expected

MTA Transit Policing Division were alerted to a man urinating in public at the Metropolitan Transit Authority Sierra Madre Gold Line Station on Tuesday, June 20. He was subsequently found to be in possession of a cache of weapons when officers approached.

Deputies working the station on foot contacted the man and, incident to arrest, located a loaded handgun restricted for law enforcement use, a loaded, high-power firearm, two loaded, high-capacity magazines, a suppressor, and other dangerous items.

No further details about the incident at the Gold Line Station are available at this time.

June 21, 2017

Searching