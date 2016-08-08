Sierra Madre Woman Found Dead in La Habra

August 8th, 2016

La Habra police released the identity of the woman who was a discovered by a passerby in a Regal Cinemas parking lot last Saturday.

Megan Corrine Sterling of Sierra Madre was found around 7:45 a.m. by a man walking his dog.

The man walking his dog Saturday morning was alerted to the victim when his dog started barking at the vehicle.

The man called police immediately.

The 35-year-old Sterling was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the La Habra Police Department.

The police department would not comment on possible trauma to the body and it is unknown how long the car was in the parking lot before Sterling was found.