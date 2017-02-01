Sierra Madre Cops Nab Wanted Suspect with Masks and Firearm

February 1st, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

On Jan. 31, a Sierra Madre resident in the 2000 block of Liliano Drive contacted the Sierra Madre Police Department regarding a suspicious occupied vehicle. The resident stated she was inside her home when she heard a sound coming from her “Ring Home Security” doorbell. When viewing the live stream video, the resident saw a male Hispanic in his 20s walk up to the porch, look to the left, then to the right, and fled on foot eastbound down the driveway of her home and enter the driver’s side door of a Range Rover with paper plates.

Officers responding to the area observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the resident. The vehicle was in violation of 5200(a) V.C., no front or rear license plates, so a traffic stop was initiated. A want and warrant check of the driver returned with a warrant out of San Bernardino.

While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, an imitation firearm (with the orange tip removed) was located along with 2 masks. Inside the suspect’s vehicle were two (2) license plates that belong to the vehicle. The suspect, Anthony Luke Madrid, was transported to the West Valley Detention Center and booked on his warrant. He was also cited for 20150(a) P.C., suspect in possession of an imitation firearm with the orange tip removed.

While not a new technique, “knock-knock burglars” driving luxury cars are believed to be targeting affluent neighborhoods in the San Gabriel Valley. Often times, burglars make phone calls into homes before breaking in and a majority of them travel in luxury cars with paper plates.