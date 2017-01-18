Sierra Madre Blotters: Jan. 8 – Jan. 15

January 18th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

Jan. 11

A resident on the 00 block of East Sierra Madre Boulevard came to the station’s lobby at about 4:15 p.m. to report a theft from her vehicle parked outside her home. At about 2:30 p.m. The victim noticed that her spare tire was missing from the rear tailgate rack on her car. The case has been forwarded to detectives.

At 8:08 p.m., a residential burglary occurred as unknown suspect(s) smashed a rear door window pane of a French-style door and entered the residence while the resident was home. The suspect(s) fled once the alarm system was activated. No property was taken.

Jan. 13

At about 12:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the station lobby regarding a sexual battery report. The victim stated she was walking east to Baldwin Ave. on the 100 block of East Sierra Madre Boulevard when she was approached by a male suspect that made a comment to her and continued to walk west on Sierra Madre Boulevard. After the victim crossed the street and was walking west to an appointment, the suspect approached her again and engaged her in a conversation. At this point the suspect hugged the victim and began to grope her body and kissed her on the cheek. The victim pulled away and went into a nearby office for her appointment and reported the incident. The suspect is described as a male Asian, approximately 30 years of age, clean shaven with a normal haircut. The case has been forwarded to detectives.

Jan. 14

The victim of a vehicle burglary in the 400 block of North Baldwin Avenue called at about 1 p.m. to report the crime. The victim reported that unknown suspect(s) smashed her driver’s side window with an unknown object and stole some personal property between Jan. 13 at 8:00 p.m. and Jan. 14 at 12:15 p.m. The victim stated that her car was parked and locked with the alarm set in her carport, but it never activated. The case has been forwarded to detectives.

Jan. 15

A report of vandalism in the 00 block of East Sierra Madre Boulevard was reported at about 10:47 p.m. The victim believes that her vehicle was scratched with an unknown object by her ex-boyfriend. Case is pending.