Sierra Madre Blotter: Jan. 15 – Jan. 29

January 30th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

Jan. 16

Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic battery in the 100 block of San Gabriel Court. The suspect was moving his property out and began fighting with the victim over property. The suspect threw the property on the ground and then grabbed the victim and threw her on the ground. Upon the officers’ arrival, the suspect had already fled and the officers were unable to locate him. Suspect was later arrested and transported to Pasadena jail and booked. The case is pending.

Jan. 17

A non-injury traffic collision involving a moving vehicle and two parked vehicles occurred at the 100 block of West Sierra Madre Boulevard. Officers responded and notified SMFD. The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene. Even though the driver did not complain about pain or injuries, he was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Jan. 18

At about 3 p.m., officers responded to a call in the Bailey Canyon parking lot. Victim stated that she heard her car alarm go off as it was apparently struck by another vehicle. That vehicle left the area without speaking with the victim. The case to has been handed to detectives.

Jan. 20

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Laurel Avenue in regards to a subject possibly wanting to harm himself. Officers attempted to make entry, when the subject appeared at the door, but refused to open. Sierra Madre Engine 41 arrived on scene and the subject became cooperative with paramedics. The subject was transported to a local hospital where he was released to the on duty emergency room medical staff, and was placed on a 72 hour psychiatric hold.

Jan. 24

At about 7 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue through the rear door. Once inside, several rooms were ransacked. The suspect(s) then fled the residence through the front door. At this time it is unknown if any property is missing. The case has been handed to detectives.

Jan. 27

At about 6:10 a.m., a call to the station reported a suicidal man in the residence in the 100 block of Mariposa Avenue. After making contact with the subject, officers transferred him to a local hospital for assessment and evaluation where he was released to medical personnel. The case is pending.

Jan. 28

A residential burglary and a theft from a vehicle occurred between 3:30 a.m. – 3:33 a.m. in the 500 block of Auburn Avenue. The unknown suspect(s) opened an unlocked vehicle and removed a garage door opener from the center console. The suspect(s) used the garage door opener to gain access to the garage. The garage door opener was the only loss reported. It was unknown if the suspect(s) took any other property. The case has been handed too detectives.

At 7:35 p.m., a SMPD officer on patrol heard a woman screaming in the area of Grandview and Lima Street. The officer observed her Labrador Retriever being attacked by two pit-bull type dogs. The officer was able to subdue the attacking dogs allowing the owner to get her dog into a car and go home. The pit-bull type dogs were released to the responding Pasadena Humane Society who also cited the dogs’ owner for her dogs being at large. The victim’s dog was treated for bites to her neck, face and ear, all non-life threating injuries.

Jan. 29

Officers were dispatched at about 1:52 p.m. to the stations lobby for a theft from a vehicle report. The victim stated that sometime between Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. and Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. her purse was apparently taken from her unlocked vehicle. The victim noticed it was missing when she received a phone call from her credit card company that large amounts had been charged to her card. The case has been handed to detectives.

At 3:26 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the carport in the 00 block of Esperanza Avenue. The victim stated that she parked her vehicle on Jan. 28 at about 5 p.m. and returned at Jan. 29 at about 3 p.m. and found it missing. The victim supplied responding officers with an inventory of personal items in the vehicle. SMPD dispatch entered information into the Stolen Vehicle System database. The case has been handed to detectives.

At 9:26 p.m., a SMPD officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation and found out the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer searched the vehicle and found mail addressed to multiple different individuals in multiple different cities. The driver was also in possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotics. The driver was arrested for unlawful possession of the mail and narcotics violations and was booked at the Pasadena Jail until his appearance in court. The case has been handed to detectives.