Random Memories of the Rose Float Association

June 19th, 2015 by Sierra Madre Weekly



By John Govorchin

I moved to Sierra Madre on March 1, 1966 and rented an apartment from John Goddell. While helping my sister and brother in law, Tony and Ann Harris at Sierra Madre Hardware, I was introduced to Ross Tyree who was the Association President at that time. When I mentioned to him that I had chaired the building of three floats while going to U.S.C., he quickly stated that the Association needed me. So I joined and started attending meetings at Ross Tyree’s home. We had an average attendance of ten, plus or minus, and we mainly focused on fundraising during that time of the year.

The major fundraiser was to operate the food booth at the Art Fair. We set up our service counter on the east side of the Hart Park House, and used the kitchen inside. We were the only food booth and we had to give ten percent of the gross receipts to the Friends of the Library. Our leading item that we sold was Ann Harris’ taco formula, which averaged approximately 1,800 tacos over the two day Art Fair. This was followed by approximate sales of 1,500 hot dogs and 1,200 hamburgers. One of our other major sales items were fruit home-made pies made by Rowena Wingate and she made about 30 to 50 pies for the weekend, which we sold by the piece or whole pies. After several years the Friends of the Library ordered us to stop selling the tacos due to the smell in the air, which we thought was the reason why we sold so many. The Friends also allowed other food booths to sell products so that our sales dropped off so it wasn’t as good a fundraiser.

We also sold artificial long-stem roses and rose lapel stick-on’s for $1.00 each, which Tony Harris purchased wholesale at $ .05/each. David Duran’s mother also purchased the tortillas at Olvera Street for $ .08/dozen. We also sold donuts and coffee, popcorn, soda pop of different flavors. We also tried out Rose Zapata’s formula of bean burritos, but that didn’t sell too well. We had plenty of help both male and female so that customers did not have to wait very long.

We also had other fundraisers such as a dinner dance at which time the princesses were selected and other items which we sold such as Parade Programs, penants, t-shirts, and sweat shirts and raffle tickets and any other items that were thought of. We also sold various kinds of raffle tickets.

During those years we spent the first half of the year paying for the float that was in the last New Year’s Parade and the second half raising funds to pay for the next parade. It was a total volunteer effort and everyone was happy doing whatever they did and it all contributed to the goal of sending our float down the street for the Rose Parade. We knew in our heart that we had to be in the parade every year or else our group would stop altogether.

Now let’s talk about float building. My first year was in December of 1966. We worked in a tent that was erected the day before Thanksgiving. Jerry Atkins was the person that first erected the temporary power pole ahead of time and arranged for the power supply He further installed the electric lights in the tent the same afternoon that the tent was erected. Others placed the Corvair Chevy Chassis into the tent and the welding equipment, both are and attached the gas with the cutting torch and welding torch. We only had a rendering for a guide to build the float. First we had to extend the chassis front and rear and on both sides. It was interesting because the parking lot that we work on sloped from north to south, and the float was positioned to be driven west. We had to work day and night because we only had one month to do everything, including the flowering which only allowed about three weeks for construction. The Corvair engine was air cooled and we never overheated or broke down during the parade

Fighting the elements was also interesting because of the rain, the Santa Ana winds, which destroyed the tent on more than one occasion. Fortunately, the tent company responded quickly with a new tent. Once we erected the new tent directly in front of the Youth building and another time we moved it to the parking lot next to the Old City Hall.

Personally I was co-chairman along with Carl Griffin in 1967 and chairman in 1968. From these experiences I knew that we had to have a building in order to not only be shielded from the weather, but also to give us more time to build the float. The parade was becoming more complex each year and we could keep pace with the crew that we had if we only had more time to build the float. With our 20 man crew we had all the talent and we also were assisted with about another 20 young people, both boys and girls. These young ones became the future float builders after the Rose Float Building became a reality.

In 1969, I became the President of the Rose Float Association, and I introduced several changes. First, I moved the monthly meetings from the homes into the St. Rita’s School Auditorium. We tried to make each meeting different and we tried different ideas such as showing Rose Parade films from prior years which we borrowed from the Tournament of Roses. We also entertained photos and talks from members. We also held a raffle at each meeting with prizes donated by Gordon Baker Lloyd. Some of the prizes were poultry dressing boxes and hula hoes. I could never win a hula hoes from the more than two dozen that were raffled. The money raised from the raffle was used to have better refreshments at the meetings. If you never had a piece of Rowena Wingate’s pies, you haven’t lived. I knew that there is a direct relationship between space and attendance and result from moving to the hall gave us an average of approximately 85 people in attendance at each meeting. We also did our regular monthly committee reports and I introduced the idea of selling life memberships with the money to go in the building fund.

In 1970-1971, Tony Harris became the President and we followed through in getting the Sierra Madre group incorporated as a 501-C-3 non-profit. This allowed all personal monetary donations to be tax deductible for the donor.

This was followed by the presidency of Bob Conner, David Duran, John Govorchin, Wayne Hartwell and Jacque Faust. These are not necessarily in correct order and some may have served for more than one year terms. There could have been others, but memory fails. L These, of course, were during the 1970’s. All did a fine job and the Association remained strong with new members being added. I will make a list of the members that I can remember which will probably not be completely named.

All of the years that the float was being built in a tent were tough years not only because of the short time frame, but also battling the elements. Some of our outstanding crew people were Bill Royal and Dave Ring, both men were professional auto mechanics and they were able to start with an engine that had the piston chambers full of rain water because the chassis was outdoors all year and the plastic cover had blown away. They removed the spark plugs and as they turned the engine pistons, water would squirt out from the spark plug holes. Before long, they had the engine purring. Josh Green was a professional certified welder and we had him do all the critical welds Red Waite and Tal Morash were our chicken wiring specialists. John Darbyshire was ten years old when he asked if he could work on the float. I asked what can you do? He said I’m a welder. We both put on arc welding helmets and I asked, lay down a bead of weld, he did, and I said you are a welder! All of the workers, male and female, both young and older were always willing to do whatever was asked of them.

The building became a reality much sooner than I anticipated even though all of us were hoping for the sooner the better. It was hard building the float in a tent in a 30-day timeframe and it wasn’t getting easier. I am personally thankful for David Duran who pursued trying to put the pieces together to make the building a reality. He had that goal in mind on a daily basis as he and I talked frequently until the day when he told me this was the best deal that he could put together which was tearing down a fifty year old building in East L.A. and moving the old materials in order to reconstruct it in the Park. I asked him for a two-day try to see what I could do. I called one of my regular customers and was able to get a bid for all the steel parts delivered at a price that was two thousand dollars less. David was also able to obtain 140 cubic yards of concrete from his customers that he had sold redi-mix concrete trucks to, some as far away as Banning, CA. Roy Estoppey has written on the history of the formation of the building. In my humble opinion, the building became a reality because of the daily efforts of David Duran, and if that wasn’t enough he also created a float chassis that was complete and adjustable which is being used today.

I firmly believe that the building should be named in his honor. There were others that assisted but he was the leader that made it happen. The few of us that are alive today also believe this. The word “barn” was used by Roy Estoppey, who was raised on a farm, but this building was always to be used for one purpose and that is to build a Float for Sierra Madre’s entry into the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. The prize winning float of recent years are the result of that pains-taking efforts of making a building with all the equipment that is needed in order to do the job. It’s wonderful to see the results of the continuing effort.

There were a number of funny events along the line that one can remember. One year we had Josh Green’s pick-up truck with a camper on back. We used it at the float formation area the night before the parade. We had food and drink on board, when suddenly a tournament man said, “This truck had to go”. We invited him in and gave him some food and drink (with alcohol) after about thirty minutes later, he said, , “This truck is staying right here”.

Another time, I was driving to take supplies to the formation area about 3:00 a.m. in the dark when I came up to a barricade. There was a policeman standing there. As he came forward, I recognized it was Frank Williams. I rolled down the window and said sit in. He did and I said what’s your pleasure food and drink. He did which gave him relief from the blowing wind and sand. Afterwards, he moved the barricade and I proceeded to the Float.

My wife, Esther Govorchin, became our best sales lady for what we called tent sales. On the occasions when we moved to the parking area next to the Old City Hall, a young married couple from Arcadia stopped by and I took the husband and she waited on the wife. Both of them purchased everything that we offered for purchase. They bought to the point that both of them spent approximately three hundred dollars each and we couldn’t think of anything that we had for sale that they had already purchased They bought so may raffle tickets that they won the bicycles that were the Grand Prize. When the couple left the whole crew that was supposed to be working sat down and applauded us. We had no idea that they were watching all along.

Another time I was checking out the tent at about 2:00 a.m. which had been torn to shreds by the winds. I saw two pieces of tent handing down. I thought I’ll just tie these two together. I grabbed one with my right hand and the other piece with my left hand. At that time a gust of wind came along and lifted me about two feet off the ground. I decided that they didn’t need to be tied together.

On one occasion, Wayne Hartwell came to watch the float being built in the building. Someone asked if he could work. He replied he could not bcause he was dead. What do you mean you are dead the person asked? You took away my lifetime membership, Wayne replied! That’s how you win friends or is it?

It was hard work, but it was also enjoyable and we were all thrilled every time the float went down the Parade route. We usually won the first in class, trophy and other times we won a major award. The award is always the same. A large framed picture of the Float with a plaque underneath telling the prize the Float received. It does my heart good to see the group of today carrying out the building of today’s floats.

Taking the Rose Float to the Parade formation area on New Year’s Eve is an experience of its own.

Starting out at midnight on December 31″, leaving the Park with a convoy. Out in front of the Float is a Police car on the right front and Richard Probart on the ieft, Sierra Madre Fire Marshall on the left front. In the center is John Clarke with his tow truck, towing the Float. Following in behind the Float are two pick-up trucks, one right and one left. In the center, behind the Float are or one more motor vehicles. All of this is designed to protect the Float as we travel. The pick-up trucks are carrying, in addition to workers, an assortment of tools, materials and flowers should that be necessary to repair any damages en-route.

The route takes us down Sierra Madre Blvd. to Del Mar and west to Fair Oaks, and south on Fair Oaks to California or Columbia depending on how far back from the start, the Sierra Madre Float’s position is in the Parade.

While there is cheering by residents as we pass in the City, the fun begins at approximately where Pasadena High School is. The Parade watchers gather along the way until you reach Colorado Blvd. They have been partying for many hours and they have plastic bugles and other noise makers which they sound off as we pass. They also try to steal flowers off of the Float which is very dangerous because we keep moving, but that doesn’t stop them from trying. We also had one occasion where a Volkswagen Beetle passed by us on the right sidewalk just as we passed Colorado Blvd. It served them right when the Police were waiting after they passed us by. On Del Mar we occupied three lanes, one which was eastbound. On one occasion, Richard Probart came nose to nose with an eastbound car. He had his red lights flashing and he was blowing his horn. This had no effect until Richard turned on his siren, then the auto moved over.

On another occasion we were getting ready to turn onto California when a car was stopped in the center lane. I was shouting to move it and flashing a large flashlight onto his face. Finally, after about ten times of shouting, he finally moved his car.

One of the tools that we carried was several bamboo poles about twenty feet long with a fork tip on the top. This was used to lift wires or tree branches for clearance of the Float. We were the only entry in the Parade with these tools and we spent much time helping the other floats clear wires or tree branches. When we arrived at our Parade position, we checked the float and made any necessary repairs, after which we ate or slept until Parade time. If it rained during the night, we simply moved under the Float and kept dry.

The lawn in front of Tournament House was something to behold. If you walked up to go into Tournament House, the smell of alcohol and marijuana from the people lying on the lawn was enough to intoxicate one.

No matter how hard it was, we were all happy to be doing the job!

-5

ROSE FLOAT WORKERS (70’S AND 80’S)

1. Jerry and Marian Adkins

2. Clem and Nina Bartolai

3. Barbara Bevington

4. Danny Brown

5. Jerry and Nan Canton and Daughter

6. Robert and Bernice Conner

7. David Duran and Mother (100 years old) and Son

8. Roy Estoppey

9. Peter Gonzales

10. John and Esther Govorchin

11. Jacque Faust and Wife

12. John Goodall

13. Tal and Midge Morash

14. Blame and Shirley McGillicuddy

15. Emelee Embree

16. Carl Griffin and son, Ron

17. Red and Mert Waite

18. Frank and J0 Ann Williams

19. George and Nancy Throop

20. Rowena Wingate and son, Glen

21. Paul and Beverly Clifton and Children

22. Wayne and Bobbie Hartwell and son, Steve

23. Chip Young and Mother Shirley

24. John Darbyshire

25. Tony and Anne Harris

26. Ross and Jane Tyree

27. Bill Royal, Pro. Auto Mech.

28. Dave Ring, Pro. Auto Mech.

29. Frank Ross

30. Gordon Baker Lloyd and wife

31. Bill Thew

32. Gordon Caldwell

33. Fred and Rose Zapata

34. Josh Green (Prof: Welder)

35. Crighton and Phyliss Tolle

36. Doug Miller

37. Lee and Rose Elswood

This listing is not complete. It is only what my memory serves at this writing

