Property Owners Call for Investigation of Sierra Madre City Officials

May 6th, 2015 by admin

Sierra Madre Couple Start a Crowdfunding Campaign to Fund Their Fight Against the City

A Sierra Madre couple is calling for an investigation of Sierra Madre city officials for a ploy frequently used to take control of private property in violation of constitutional rights and without a trial. This fraudulent and sometimes retaliatory process is known as the “public nuisance sham.” Taryn and Jeff Hildreth are presently fighting to hold onto their property after incurring hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees defending themselves from the city’s lawsuit.

The Hildreth’s problems began in June 2009 after a Stop Work Order was issued by a Sierra Madre building official as they were converting their property from residential to commercial to conform to the existing manufacturing zone. The Hildreths then provided all the necessary documents requested in order to lift the ban. Six months later in December 2009, the city inspected the property and it looked like everything would move forward, but that was not the case.

Finally, in October 2010 after receiving no communication, the Hildreths began sending correspondence to State officials asking for an investigation of the City Administration of Sierra Madre. In retaliation, the City of Sierra Madre filed a lawsuit against the Hildreths in December 2010, deeming their property a “public nuisance” and alleging that all of their permits were invalid. They further alleged that all previous construction, dating back to 1998, was illegal and unpermitted and placed the property into receivership in order to take full control of it.

“While researching our case,” says Taryn Hildreth, “we discovered a process that we call the ‘public nuisance sham’ in which properties are taken from their rightful owners without a trial and sold off. We discovered this process has been utilized against others, particularly the elderly, and it’s also used as a retaliatory method to run people out of town.”

To educate others about how the public nuisance sham works, Taryn’s sister, Tawnya, created a website called: www.PublicNuisanceSham.com. Taryn hopes, by doing so, this information will help other property owners save their properties from participants of the sham.

Presently, the Hildreths face a trial date of June 1st in Los Angeles Superior Court when Sierra Madre officials will need to provide evidence to support their allegations, six years after the original Stop Work Order. In the meantime, the Hildreth’s have been unable to complete construction or open the business that they sought to build in Sierra Madre – for six years. In addition to tying up their financial resources, Taryn says this ongoing hardship has taken a very personal toll on their lives.

As the hour draws near to their court date, they have again asked the State Attorney General to investigate this matter, a case they believe is retaliatory in nature without any merit or evidence of wrongdoing.

To help save their home and cover attorney’s fees and other costs brought on by the public nuisance sham, the Hildreths have now set up a Crowdfunding page at: www.gofundme.com/sterlingoak, which they hope will draw attention to their plight and help them continue to fight for their home.