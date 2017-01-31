Felony Arrest for Possession of Stolen Mail

January 31st, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

On Jan. 29, a Sierra Madre Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. Further investigation revealed the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was driving with an expired driver’s license and the vehicles registration was suspended. A search incident to the driver’s arrest revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and multiple pieces of stolen mail.

The stolen mail consisted of over 86 items which included checks, credit cards and passports, from numerous victims from the following cities: Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Irvine, Culver City, Los Angeles, Aliso Viejo, Pacific Palisades, Tustin, Santa Ana, and Santa Monica.

The suspect declined to provide a statement of how he came into possession of the items and he was booked at the Pasadena Police Department Jail.

The U.S. Postal Inspector has taken over the investigation and prosecution of this case.