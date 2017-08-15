Carl Foote’s Body Discovered Near Jones Peak, Bailey Canyon, Sierra Madre

Originally published Aug 8 at 10:53 / Last updated Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.

The Sierra Madre Police Department and the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team with the assistance of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue along with search teams from Altadena, San Dimas, Antelope Valley and Montrose concluded an exhaustive search for Carl Foote Saturday afternoon. Foote had been missing since Sunday Aug. 6.

Sierra Madre resident Carl Foote was reported missing by his wife on Sunday, Aug. 6 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Carl was last seen walking in the vicinity of Merrill and Highland Avenues at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Foote was a lifelong resident of Sierra Madre an avid walker, hiker and cyclist, and familiar with the trails in Sierra Madre and the surrounding vicinity.

Officers investigating the incident soon learned that Carl’s personal belongings, cell phone, wallet, bicycles and vehicle were all left behind at his home in Sierra Madre. An initial Missing Person Flier was forwarded to surrounding police agencies in the San Gabriel Valley.

When Foote did not report to work on Monday Aug 7, Sierra Madre Police Department utilized their partners from the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue. The foothills of Sierra Madre were searched for Foote throughout the week. News travelled fast and community members, friends and family also helped with the search efforts.

Local church and community groups also formed and joined in the active search for Mr. Foote.

The Sierra Madre Police Dept. issued a press release Saturday night stating that “…at about 4:10PM this afternoon{ Saturday} a person matching the physical description and clothing of our missing person was located by search teams about one half mile, northeast of Jones Peak. The person has not been positively identified at this time.

The SMPD Is working in conjunction with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Division, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office in this ongoing investigation.”

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said this was indeed the body of Carl Foote.

Carl Foote, 59, was an active board member on the Foothill Unity Center, Monrovia.

Former Mayor of Monrovia and a Foothill Unity Board member Mary Ann Lutz posted the following on Facebook: “Our worst fears have come true. Carl Foot, my friend and fellow Foothill Unity Center Board Member is gone. Devastation is the best way to describe these events. My love and prayers to Carl’s wife and family! We never know what is instore for us, make sure those around you know you love them.”

Any questions regarding this case should be directed to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau (626) 285-7171.