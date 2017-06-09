85-Year-Old Pasadena Man Declared Hero by LASD

Sierra Madre Search & Rescue was activated after being notified of an activation of a personal location device belonging to an 85-Year-Old Pasadena man June 7. The device is used by hikers to alert designated contacts when they are in trouble. The location device indicated the male was near Jones Peak above Bailey Canyon Wilderness Park.

SMSR deployed on ground and requested the assistance of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Air5 Rescue Helicopter.

Three team members were picked up by Air5 and flown to the peak. Air5 crew located the 85-year-old male and a 29-year-old.

The 85-year-old male (resident of Pasadena) hikes regularly and came across the younger male. The 29 year old had taken a 30 foot tumble and had complaints of pain and some visible injuries.

The 85-year-old utilized his DeLorme inReach device which is GPS based to summon assistance for the younger man. It also allowed searchers to pinpoint his location.

The 29-year-old was transported to a local hospital by Air5 where he was treated for his injuries.

The 85-year-old Pasadena resident stayed with the younger man, provided support and comfort. He even gave him his own socks after realizing the man lost a shoe.

Although the injuries were not life threatening, without the aid of another, it is unknown how long the injured male would have been alone on the trail.

The 85-year-old male is a hero! He did an outstanding job helping another.