Sierra Madre Cops Nab Pot Dealer With 600 Plants

Dealer in possession of estimated street value of $100,000 of marijuana

Recently, the Sierra Madre Police Department received an anonymous tip, that a subject was loading “multiple boxes of marijuana into a truck and trailer from a home located in Sierra Madre.”

Officers responded to the area and located the described vehicle. Sierra Madre Police officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a vehicle code violation and contacted the driver, Jason Walker, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Walker was driving on a suspended driver’s license and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. A search incident to Walker’s arrest revealed he was in possession of over 600 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, approximately 125 pounds of mature marijuana bud, and a large amount of U.S. currency. The recovered marijuana plants and bud have a street value of over $100,000.00.

Walker declined to provide a statement of how he came into possession of the items and was booked at the Pasadena Police Department Jail.