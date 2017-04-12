Sierra Madre Police Blotters: April 3 – April 6

April 12th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

April 3

At about 7:05 a.m., a report was filed stating that on April 1 between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., a rear window was smashed using a patio chair. There was no one home at the time with the exception of his dog. The resident stated that there was blood in the home, indicating to him, that the dog apparently attacked the suspect(s). At this time, nothing appears to be missing from the home. The case has been referred to Detectives.

April 4

A bicyclist collision injury occurred in the 600 block of West Sierra Madre Boulevard. It was determined to be a solo collision. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

April 6

A burglary in progress was reported in the 300 block of North Sunnyside. The resident stated that a female was in her backyard at about 7:37 p.m. and wanted to enter her house. Arriving officers stopped and questioned the suspect on Sunnyside. The suspect was later transported to a local hospital for a 72 hour evaluation.