Sierra Madre Crime Blotters: Aug 6 – Aug 13

Aug. 6

An SMPD officer was dispatched at about 6:17 p.m., to the 100 block of Merrill Ave. to take a missing person report. The wife of the missing person stated that he was last seen earlier that morning. A missing person report was taken. Case to Detectives and local agencies.

Aug. 7

Officers conducted a traffic stop at about 12:30 a.m. for a vehicle code violation. Officers made contact with the driver and determined that the subject was on probation. After a search of the subjects vehicle officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and transported to the Pasadena Jail. It was later revealed from the Pasadena PD Jail staff that the subject had provided a false name to the officers. Case to Detectives.

At 6:37 p.m., officers responding to a call for a welfare check discovered that the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia and on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Subject was arrested and transported to Pasadena Jail. Case to Pasadena DA’s office.

Aug. 11

A report of a home burglary that occurred sometime from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Auburn Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the property through the driveway then removed the window screen of the guest room. Several rooms in the home were ransacked. Apparently no items were taken. Case to Detectives.

Aug. 12

Following an exhaustive search of the local foothills by members of the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue and partner search teams from Altadena, San Dimas, Antelope Valley and Montrose a body was found northeast of Jones Peak at about 4:10 p.m.

The deceased person found, fit the physical and clothing description of the reported person missing on 8/6/17. Positive identification by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is pending.

Aug. 13

Officers responded to a report of a home burglary in the 500 block of Auburn Ave. The burglary occurred sometime between 11:00 a.m. on 8/11/17 and 6:23 p.m. on 8/13/17. The unknown suspect(s) shattered a rear window with a rock and entered through the window. Multiple rooms were ransacked with the suspect(s) taking jewelry and a small amount of cash. Case to Detectives.