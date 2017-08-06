Sierra Madre Crime Blotters: Aug 2 – Aug 6

August 2

At about 4:09 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Lotus Lane regarding the theft of utility services and vandalism of the water main after water service was disconnected by the City. The water main was tampered with enabling water to the house. Case to Detectives, pending information from SMWD on when the water was shut off and the tampering occurred.

At 4:45 p.m, A fraud report was taken at the SMPD station from a victim of a phone scam. The victim stated that she was scammed into giving personal information for employment purposes. Case to Detectives.

August 3

At 6:00 p.m., a victim reported an unknown suspect(s) attempted to use his identity to open a credit card at Toys R Us. On August 01, 2017, the victim received a phone call from a Life Lock representative stating a suspect(s) used the victim’s identity and attempted to open an account. The suspect was unsuccessful in opening a Toys R Us credit card. At this time no financial loss has been reported.

August 4

At about 11:30 a.m., two unknown suspect(s) stole a weed whacker, hedge trimmer and a Sponge Bob backpack (filled with water bottles) from the unsecured bed of a gardening truck, parked in the 600 block of W. Montecito Ave. The total loss value was $1,430.00. Case to Detectives.

August 6

Officers were dispatched at about 6:17 p.m. to the 100 block of Merrill Ave. for a report of a missing person. The missing person, a white male, 6’9”, wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes, was last seen in the 100 block of E. Laurel at approximately 10:00 a.m. If you have seen this person, please contact the SMPD @ 626/355-1414.