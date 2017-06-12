Sierra Madre Police Blotters: June 8 – June 11

On June 8 at 12 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Olivera Lane regarding a report of domestic violence. Following interviews of both parties, the female was arrested and transported to Pasadena Jail for booking. Case transferred to Pasadena DA’s office for filing.

On June 10 – June 11 at 3 p.m.

1) 300 block of W. Highland Ave. – Tampering in a unlocked vehicle

2) 300 block of W. Highland Ave. – Theft from unlocked vehicle

3) 200 block of S. Baldwin Ave. – Theft of unlocked vehicle

4) 00 block of W. Grandview Ave.- Theft from unlocked vehicle

5) 200 block of N. Hermosa Ave. – Theft from locked vehicle, slightly open window

6) 700 block of W. Alegria Ave. Theft from unlocked vehicle

7) 100 block of Esperanza Ave. Theft from unlocked vehicle

8) 300 block of W. Highland Ave. Theft from unlocked vehicle

On June 11 at 1:06 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of Holdman Ave. Responding officers conducted an investigation that showed that unknown suspect entered the rear yard through an opened gate. A brick was used to smash a glass door and make entry into the house. The resident unexpectedly encountered the suspect, as he was ransacking the home causing him to run away from the residence and leave the scene in a BMW southbound on Oak Meadow Road. Case forwarded to detectives.