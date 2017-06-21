Sierra Madre Police Blotters: June 12 – June 17

June 12

At about 2:42 a.m. a SMPD officer on patrol in the 200 block of S. Baldwin Ave. saw an unoccupied vehicle parked on the street. The DMV vehicle check showed that the vehicle was reported stolen from the City of Monrovia. Monrovia PD responded and advised the registered owner that the car was located. The owner responded and took possession of his vehicle. Case to Detectives.

June 13

Officers were dispatched at about 12:41 a.m., to the 300 block of W. Sierra Madre Bl. to assist an outside agency regarding a possible suicidal juvenile. Officers located the juvenile as she was speaking to a relative on the phone who was on the way to pick up the juvenile. So Pasadena PD was notified that the missing person was located and reunited with a relative.

1:26 a.m. An anonymous party reported that someone was growing marijuana in their backyard. The reporting person stated that the suspect was loading the marijuana into a truck. Officers located the vehicle and stopped it for a CVC violation. The driver of the vehicle was driving on a suspended license and had an outstanding criminal warrant. An inventory of the vehicle revealed the suspect was in possession of over six hundred marijuana plants in various stages of growth, approximately 125 pounds of mature marijuana buds, and a large amount of U.S. currency. The driver was arrested and booked at the Pasadena Jail. Case referred to Detectives for further investigation.

12:53 p.m., A victim came into the lobby to report someone had stolen his identity by using his social security number to apply for a job. The victim received the letter on 6/7/17. Case to Detectives

June 17

At about 7:51 p.m. an officer on patrol was dispatched to a call of a reckless driver traveling eastbound in the 600 block of W. Sierra Madre Bl. The officer located the vehicle parked in front of the police station. As the officer attempted to make contact with the driver, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed. SMPD officers initiated a pursuit as the vehicle sped through the eastern section of the city on Sierra Madre Bl. and into the city of Arcadia where they cancelled the pursuit. The suspect was then pursued by Monrovia PD into the city of Covina where he was located at the home of a relative, arrested and taken into the custody of Monrovia PD. Case pending.