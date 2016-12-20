Sierra Madre Police Blotters: Dec.14 – Dec. 18

December 19th, 2016

Dec. 14

At about 10:53 a.m. a physical altercation occurred between two male subjects in the 100 block of W. Carter Ave. The victim placed the suspect under a private person arrest and the suspect was arrested for PC 242, Battery and transported to the Pasadena Jail. Case forwarded the DA’s office for filing consideration.

A theft of a package occurred from the front porch of a residence in the 500 block of Foothill Ave. sometime between the hours of 3:16 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Dec. 15

At about 3:15 a.m. a resident in the 1000 block of Vista Ave. Reported seeing a male suspect rummaging through his unlocked vehicle. The victim last saw the suspect running south on Oakwood Ave. in the city of Arcadia.

SMPD officers responded to an alarm activation in the 600 block of E. Orange Grove Ave. The suspect(s) broke the bedroom’s sliding glass door and made entry into the house. The victim reported it appears that jewelry was taken from the home.

Dec. 16

In the 500 block of Foothill Ave., the victim reported a case of fraud by an unknown suspect(s) who used the victim’s identity without permission to charge a large sum of money via the internet from the victim’s savings account.

Residents walked into a burglary in progress in the 100 block of Oak Meadow Road. The homeowner confronted one suspect as the suspect exited a bedroom. As the suspect ran from the house the homeowner saw three more males. The description of the suspects is four males, short with slim builds, wearing gray hooded shirts with hoods covering their faces. The suspects left in a light blue or silver newer model BMW with dark colored rims.

Dec. 17

At about 10:16 a.m. an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Ramona for a theft of a package report. The victim reported that on Dec. 16 a package was delivered between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. by USPS. At about 10 a.m. this date, a neighbor from the 500 block of Ramona came to the victim’s house to give her an empty box that she found in her driveway. Case closed pending additional leads to further this investigation.

Dec. 18

Officers responded to a fight taking place in the 00 block of W. Sierra Madre Blvd. On arrival, the intoxicated male became combative and uncooperative with officers. The suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital for medical clearance. The suspect was issued a citation for drunk in public and released from the hospital.