Sierra Madre Crime Blotters: Aug. 15 – Aug. 18

Aug. 15

A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle code violation on Baldwin Ave. south of Orange Grove Ave. at about 12:40 a.m. The driver was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and transported to the Pasadena jail. The vehicle was impounded. Case to the DA’s office for filing.

Aug. 17

At about 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of battery in the 700 block of W. Sierra Madre Blvd. The officers determined after speaking with both parties that the female spouse was the primary aggressor and was arrested for domestic battery. The wife was transported to Pasadena Jail for booking. Case referred to the DA’s office.

Aug. 18

Officers responded to the 200 block of W. Sierra Madre Blvd. for a suspicious persons call. A male and female were detained on scene. The female was in possession of hypodermic needles and had warrants for her arrest. The female was arrested, and the male was released. The female was medically cleared, then booked for cite and release at the Pasadena Jail. Case to the DA’s office.