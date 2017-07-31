Blotters

Crime Blotters: July 25 –July 28

July 25

At about 3:10 p.m. a resident reported a fire on Mount Wilson Trail. The reporting person said he saw the possible suspect(s) who ignited the fire. Multiple fire agencies arrived and assisted to extinguish the fire. The fire is currently under investigation. Case to Detectives.

July 26

At about 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Sierra Madre Boulevard regarding an elderly female who was found unresponsive inside her home. Efforts to resuscitate the elderly female were unsuccessful.

2:12 p.m., A man was arrested for being drunk in public in the 500 block of W. Sierra Madre Blvd. The man was booked and released on a citation from the Pasadena Jail.

July 28

Officers responded to a call of a reckless driver that almost hit a pedestrian. Officers arrived to find the vehicle abandoned. Officers did a check of the area and located a subject who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and possibly suffering from a mental illness. A second call came in regarding a stolen vehicle that matched the description of the abandoned vehicle. A witness was able to identify the suspect as the reckless driver and the suspect was taken into custody. Case to Detectives.

10:48 p.m. SMPD responded to a call of a fire in the 00 block of Kersting Ct. Officers provided traffic control and secured the perimeter to accommodate responding fire personnel from neighboring agencies assisting SMFD. No injuries were reported.

