Open Letter to Residents of Sierra Madre From Police Chief Joe Ortiz

The following is an open letter to residents of Sierra Madre from Joe Ortiz, Sierra Madre Police Chief:

As the phrase goes: It takes a village. So, to the residents of Sierra Madre it takes a village to gather together and put a stop to the uptick in the burglaries of our homes and vehicles. This past weekend we saw a surge of vehicle thefts, a theft of a vehicle and a home burglary. The SMPD has 10 open cases as of Monday morning. We are in the investigative process of gathering evidence and possible witness information.

This is where the residents come in. To start with, other than our See Something, Say Something campaign, you can also assist us in a very simple and easy way.

Lock your vehicles at all times, regardless of where they are parked

Set alarms on your vehicles, regardless of where they are parked.

Secure your homes. If you have surveillance equipment, make sure it is fully operable and set it when you leave.

The burglaries all took place because the vehicles were not locked. How easy did we make it for unknown suspect(s) to just open a door and ransack our vehicles and take whatever they wanted? Pretty easy for them, right?

The SMPD does not want the word on the street to be that Sierra Madre is a “soft target” for burglaries because vehicles, and often time homes, are not locked and secured.

We as a village are very capable of ensuring the safeguard of our property, if we become more vigilant and dedicated to this “call for service.”

We’ve listed the areas along with the day and times of the thefts.

Thank you for your assistance,

The Sierra Madre Police Department.

Thursday, June 8

At about midnight officers responded to the 200 block of Olivera Lane regarding a report of domestic violence. Following interviews of both parties, the female was arrested and transported to Pasadena Jail for booking. Case to Pasadena DA’s office for filing

Sunday, June 11

A residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of Holdman Ave. at about 1:06 p.m. Responding officers conducted an investigation that showed that unknown suspect entered the rear yard through an opened gate. A brick was used to smash a glass door and make entry into the house. The resident unexpectedly encountered the suspect, as he was ransacking the home causing him to run away from the residence and leave the scene in a BMW southbound on Oak Meadow Road. Case forwarded to Detectives

Saturday, June 10 3:00 p.m. to Sunday June 11 3:00 p.m.

Vehicle Burglaries

1) 300 block of W. Highland Ave. – Tampering in a unlocked vehicle

2) 300 block of W. Highland Ave. – Theft from unlocked vehicle

3) 200 block of S. Baldwin Ave. – Theft of unlocked vehicle

4) 00 block of W. Grandview Ave.- Theft from unlocked vehicle

5) 200 block of N. Hermosa Ave. – Theft from locked vehicle, slightly open window

6) 700 block of W. Alegria Ave. Theft from unlocked vehicle

7) 100 block of Esperanza Ave. Theft from unlocked vehicle

8) 300 block of W. Highland Ave. Theft from unlocked vehicle