Latest News
Camp Helping Hands Expands With Five New LocationsMeet Monrovia’s Classical Music Man on a MissionFilmmaker to Honor Local Veterans in El Monte and Glendale With Sneak PeekStatewide Water Conservation Drops Below 18 Percent in AugustBusiness Profile: Creative World Art Center

Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

3 Arrested, 3 Girls Rescued in Child Trafficking Ring

April 13th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

– Courtesy photo

 

San Gabriel Police were running probation compliance checks at the New Century Inn Motel, on the 100 block of Las Tunas Drive. Police then encountered a man who was determined to be on probation which led to further investigation. Upon investigating they found three girls in two different rooms who told police they were prostitutes and were held there against their own will.

The girls, between the ages of 14 and 17 were placed into protective custody at LA County Department of Children and Family Services, while the three men found in the rooms were taken to jail and booked on human trafficking charges.

The three suspects James Gordley, 27, Tyrone Stevenson, 18, and a 17-year-old whose identity is held due to his age.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *