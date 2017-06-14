Sierra Madre Police Department Launches Facebook Page

The City of Sierra Madre Police Department is pleased to launch its new Facebook social media page in an effort to stay connected to the community and keep residents informed on current issues regarding public safety. Chief of Police Joe Ortiz continues to make community partnerships and technology top priorities. The new Facebook page will enable the SMPD to post matters of public interest concerning the Police Department’s programs, activities, news stories, photos, and enable members of the public to comment on those posts.

The Department’s intent is to create a limited forum devoted exclusively to its postings from the public relevant to the subject matter of the post they are responding to.

In addition to the new Facebook page the SMPD also uses Twitter (@SierraMadrePD) and the Department website as media outlets.

Check back for the Sierra Madre Department of Library and Community Services social media page launching later this year.

Please Click Here to visit the Sierra Madre Police Department Facebook Page.