Sierra Madre Officers Introduced to Community

December 30th, 2016 by admin

“The Sierra Madre Police Department is extremely proud to introduce Officer Lara Leduc and Officer Thomas Onderdonk, graduates of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Academy Class 417. Officer Onderdonk graduated as Top Honor Cadet, the highest accomplishment in the class! On hand to congratulate the two officers and participating in the ceremony was Interim Chief of Police Joe Ortiz, also attending was Captain Donna Cayson, Sierra Madre City Manager Elaine Aguilar and Council Member John Capoccia.”