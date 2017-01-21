Sierra Madre Library Best Used Book Sale

January 20th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

Friends of the Sierra Madre Library are pleased to announce the upcoming Best Used Book Sale that will take place on Friday, Feb. 3 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This is our annual vintage sale. We have been collecting interesting and collectible books especially for this sale. Featured in the Basement will be many signed, first, and limited editions from the past. There are also several fascinating sets to choose from, such as the Imperial Dictionary of Universal Biography which is thought to be from 1890, America: Great Crises in Our History (1923), The Nazis of Germany (1978), and the Smithsonian Scientific Series (1938).

We recently received a large donation of signed Robert B. Parker books (Spenser, Jesse Stone); some are First Editions as well. As always, we will have a large collection of “Coffee-Table Books” on cooking, art, contemporary culture, history and sports on the table in the basement. The shelves are full of fiction and non-fiction books in every genre.

The parking lot will include a huge collection of vintage Fate magazines. Some date back to the 1970s and include strange tales such as UFO sightings, paranormal experiences and unexplained phenomena. Children’s and teen books will be sold from $.25 – $1 in the parking lot and small paperbacks are $.25 each or 5/$1. Our popular $1 Bargain Books will include some vintage books as well.

The sale will be held behind the Sierra Madre Library, 440 West Sierra Madre Blvd. in Sierra Madre. The Book Sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Madre Library, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to supporting our community Library. All funds received from this event support the Sierra Madre Library. For more information about the event or Friends of the Sierra Madre Library visit our website at www.sierramadrelibraryfriends.org

We look forward to seeing you and talking about books at the Best Used Book Sale!