Royal Court Takes Ride on New Metro Gold Line Extension

December 30th, 2016 by admin

Despite the rain, the 2017 Tournament of Roses Queen and Royal Court greeted passengers on the Metro Gold Line Extension to promote Metro Rail and Metro Bus Line 501. The Metro will make stops at the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game and post-parade float viewing in Victory Park.

The Metro Gold Line Extension, which opened just this year, will provide the cities of Arcadia, Monrovia, Duarte/City of Hope, Irwindale and Azusa with fast, convenient rail service to tournament festivities for the first time in modern memory.

Officials will also detail free rides for New Year’s Eve and enhanced rail service for Rose Parade festivities Jan. 2. The North Hollywood to Pasadena Express (Line 501) will operate every 30 minutes on parade day.

Monrovia Station features historic Santa Fe Depot, public plaza, kiss n’ ride and public parking structure. Queen and Court will board an eastbound Metro Gold Line train to APU/Citrus College Station and back. Queen and court will greet passengers, hand out rose stickers and pose for photos.