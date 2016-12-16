Experience First Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive at Union Station

December 15th, 2016 by admin

Santa will trade in his sleigh for vintage rail cars and a 874,346 pound steam locomotive decked out for the holidays at the first-ever Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive at Los Angeles Union Station on Saturday Dec. 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event will take place on Track 14 at Union Station, 800 N. Alameda Street, Los Angeles. Staff will be on hand to collect donations of new, unwrapped toys in support of Toys for Tots, and also to accept new socks to assist the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Attendees will be able to:

– See the historic Santa Fe 3751 steam locomotive up close

– Tour vintage rail cars from the 1940s and 1950s decorated for the holidays

– Explore Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® and Metrolink rail equipment

– Enjoy holiday refreshments

– Meet local police and firefighters

– Visit with Santa Claus

The Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive is presented by the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency and the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner in partnership with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), Metrolink, the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society, L.A. Rail and Toys for Tots. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program distributes the toys as holiday gifts to less fortunate children in the local community.

Participants can travel to the event by train from points throughout L.A. County via Metro, as well as from Orange County, Ventura County, San Bernardino and the Antelope Valley using Amtrak Pacific Surfliner or Metrolink service. Visit MetrolinkTrains.com for additional information, including schedules and fares.

For more information on how to reach Union Station via Metro, go to the Trip Planner at metro.net. For more information about the Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive at Los Angeles Union Station, visit Facebook.com/PacificSurfliner.