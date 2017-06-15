Cops, Cars and Chalk Art in Pasadena for Father’s Day

On Sunday, June 18, the Pasadena Police Department and Paseo Colorado have the perfect family friendly activity for Father’s Day. The Pasadena Police Department is hosting the 16th Annual Classic Car Show, sponsored by the Paseo Colorado, with over 50 plus beautiful vintage and modern cars on display, ranging from 1900 to 2017. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Green Street between Marengo Avenue and Euclid Avenue (south side of the Paseo Colorado) and features raffle prizes, event t-shirts for $10.00, police equipment demos, and a live auction for a police helicopter ride-along.

Additionally, the Paseo Colorado is hosting the highly attended 25th Annual Pasadena Chalk Art Festival with live music, kids’ activities, and numerous local restaurants and a popular food truck for delicious food choices.

For more information about the festival for Father’s Day, please visit: Pasadena Chalk Festival.

Anyone wishing to enter a vehicle for the car show may do so up to the morning of the event. Awards will be given in several categories for the best cars. Registration forms are available on line at Pasadena Police. Entry fee is $40.00 per car. All proceeds go to benefit the Police Activities League & Police Explorer Post #19.

So come out on Father’s Day with the family, a friend, or by yourself and enjoy the events.