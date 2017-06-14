Community

Sierra Madre Hosts Family Movie Fridays

- Courtesy photo

– Courtesy photo

Family Movie Fridays begin June 16. Get ready to come out and watch some great evening entertainment with family and friends under the stars. Thanks to the generous support of the Sierra Madre Issei Memorial Foundation, Sierra Madre Civic Club and the Sierra Madre Volunteer Firefighters Association, the community tradition of Family Movie Fridays continues and is free for all to attend.

This is an awesome opportunity for families to spend time together while enjoying movies outdoors. Films will be screened in the Memorial Park Bandshell, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., on alternating Fridays during the summer and will begin at 8:00 p.m. or as soon as it gets dark enough.

To ensure a comfortable viewing experience, all patrons are encouraged to bring comfortable seating and cozy blankets. Additionally, movie-goers should consider visiting local downtown restaurants for snacks and refreshments prior to attending the show.

Family Movie Fridays Line-Up

  • June 16, 2017 – The Lego Batman Movie
  • June 30, 2017 – The BFG
  • July 14, 2017 – Finding Dory
  • July 28, 2017 – A Dog’s Purpose
  • August 11, 2017 – Moana
  • August 18, 2017 – Beauty and The Beast

For more information on the Family Movie Series, please contact the Community Services Department at 626-355-5278.

June 14, 2017

About Author

Staff


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Police Department
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching