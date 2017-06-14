Sierra Madre Hosts Family Movie Fridays

Family Movie Fridays begin June 16. Get ready to come out and watch some great evening entertainment with family and friends under the stars. Thanks to the generous support of the Sierra Madre Issei Memorial Foundation, Sierra Madre Civic Club and the Sierra Madre Volunteer Firefighters Association, the community tradition of Family Movie Fridays continues and is free for all to attend.
This is an awesome opportunity for families to spend time together while enjoying movies outdoors. Films will be screened in the Memorial Park Bandshell, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., on alternating Fridays during the summer and will begin at 8:00 p.m. or as soon as it gets dark enough.
To ensure a comfortable viewing experience, all patrons are encouraged to bring comfortable seating and cozy blankets. Additionally, movie-goers should consider visiting local downtown restaurants for snacks and refreshments prior to attending the show.
Family Movie Fridays Line-Up
- June 16, 2017 – The Lego Batman Movie
- June 30, 2017 – The BFG
- July 14, 2017 – Finding Dory
- July 28, 2017 – A Dog’s Purpose
- August 11, 2017 – Moana
- August 18, 2017 – Beauty and The Beast
For more information on the Family Movie Series, please contact the Community Services Department at 626-355-5278.
