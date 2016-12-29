Major Security Changes for This Year’s Rose Parade

Scores of Barricades to be placed in effort to prevent ‘Vehicle Incursions’

With the terrorist attack in Germany very much on the minds of officials in Pasadena, the city has elected to erect a lot more safety issues along the parade route in an effort to deter any such possible scenario on Jan. 2.

Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez revealed that over 1,500 law enforcement officers will be deployed to prevent any possible attacks, although to date there are no known credible threats. The number will include both uniformed officers and those undercover.

This year in light of the terrorist truck attacks in Europe “the Pasadena Police Department has worked to develop strategies and tactics to prevent or otherwise mitigate vehicle incursions,” Sanchez said during a press conference Wednesday.

Secret Service Special Agent Rob Savage said many things “will be visible and obvious to the public” while many other things that the different agencies do will not need to be advertised or announced to the public.

“This year, motorists driving in close proximity to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game will encounter barriers at key intersections. The barriers are intended to help prevent unauthorized vehicles from accessing the parade route or secure areas at the Rose Bowl Stadium. The barriers will be installed along the parade route as part of a robust security plan and extra personnel will be nearby to assist motorists. As in previous years, the public can seek additional information at the City of Pasadena website for maps of the parade route, bowl game and post parade viewing. Please use caution when driving anywhere in Pasadena,” Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said.

The deployment of the new vehicle barricades along the Rose Parade route will begin at about 5 p.m. (1700 HRS) on Jan. 1. The deployment, however, will NOT cause an early, corresponding closure of Colorado Boulevard or many of the side streets.

The Pasadena Police department will be working with federal agencies traditionally assigned to help secure the Tournament of Roses. Among these are the U.S. Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and other agencies.

