April 13 – April 19

Dickens Noir: Persistence of Victorianism in Post-War British Art & Culture (April 13 @ 7 p.m. Caltech – Dabney Lounge, 1200 E. California Blvd., Dabney – Building 40, Pasadena) The Victorian age haunted post-war Britain in different ways. It was there in the physical remains of homelessness and poverty and in the taste for nineteenth-century bric-a-brac. Most powerfully, it was there in the shadows and aesthetics of post-war British film. Drawing on a wide range of art and culture this lecture looks at the meaning of the Victorian to post-war Britain and its impact on the project of modernity and reconstruction. This event is free. Register on Eventbrite.

April 13

The Coffee Backstage Gallery’s Road House series (April 13 @ 7:30 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) Bob Stane says: “This will be one of our super Tribute/Memorial Shows. All the best entertainers will be on stage. Do not miss this. Excellent.” Tickets are $20, You can phone in for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

Corey Feldman and the Angels at the Rose (April 13 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) Corey Feldman came to fame in the 80s, starring in such films as The Fox And The House, Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter, Goonies, Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, Gremlins and The Burbs. Feldman has also appeared in over 100 television commercials and 50 television series, including The Bad News Bears, Mork & Mindy, Eight Is Enough, One Day At A Time, and many more. Tonight, he brings his musical talents to the stage, front and center. Tickets are available at roseconcerts.com.

April 14

The Babys at the Rose (April 14 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) The Babys took on the classic rock world head first with a full stage musical experience. Billboard chart-climbers like “Every Time I Think Of You,” “Midnight Rendezvous” and “Isn’t It Time” helped to launch them into worldwide recognition while also helping to carve out their permanent place in music history. The Babys classic songs have withstood the test of time – with their hits still being played in rotation around the globe.

Nathan & Jessie at the Coffee Backstage Gallery’s (April 14 @ 8 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) Together, Nathan Rivera and Jessie Andra Smith bring an unforgettable performance! The duo has traveled all over the world sharing their music on streets and stages with their unique sound. Their fusion of jazzy folk and blues on resonator guitars and accordion, along with interesting interplay between male and female vocals, make their performances unlike any other with a touch of Gypsy Blues. Tickets are $18. You can phone in for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

April 15

Dishwalla at the Rose (April 15 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) Dishwalla: A platinum selling, award winning band with a career spanning nearly 2 decades and are pleased to release their 6th album Juniper Road. Dishwalla’s music helped define the sound of a generation. Their music is timeless, and “Counting Blues Cars”’ recurrent airplay on Triple A and Hot AC radio are a testament to this.Touted by fans and industry alike as one of the best live bands to come out of the 90s, Dishwalla is on the road – and they have a story to tell! Tickets are available at roseconcerts.com.

April 16

Soulful Sunday Brunch at the Rose (April 16 @ 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) Join us Sunday mornings for our Soulful Sunday Brunch, complete with live Motown-style music performed by a plethora of seasoned and soulful musicians, plus an inspirational gospel choir, and a menu that is sure to please and then some. Tickets are available at roseconcerts.com.

April 17

Happy Hour Paint Class with Traci Loving (April 17 @ 7:30 p.m., Paint n Play Studio, 418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia) In just about two hours, while you’re sipping on a beverage, Traci will guide you through each painting so that you come up with your own unique masterpiece at the end of the night that you will be amazed YOU created. We provide everything you will need: canvas, paints, brushes and even a smock. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. For questions, email imaginelovingart@gmail.com.

April 18

Michael Keale at the Coffee Backstage Gallery’s (April 18. 8 p.m., 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena) “A lovely show. Great voice like molasses and honey. Hawaiian style as in the 1940’s. Completely charming show. Aw, shucks style and just talks about the show and what is doing and his life. Audience loved it and him.” Tickets: $20 per show. You can phone in for reservations at (626) 798-6236.

April 19

The Originalist at The Pasadena Playhouse (April 19 @ 8 p.m., 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena) When a bright, liberal law school graduate embarks on a nerve-wracking clerkship with Justice Antonin Scalia, she discovers him to be both an infuriating sparring partner and an unexpected mentor. The Originalist looks into the complexities of one of the most polarizing Supreme Court Justices of all times. This powerful work portrays the passionate people risking heart and soul to defend their interpretation of the truth, and the constitution. Tickets at PasadenaPlayhouse.org.

