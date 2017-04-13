Century 21 Village Recognizes 1st Quarters’ Top Realtors

April 13th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

On April 11, 2017, Andy Bencosme, Managing Broker of Century 21 Village Realty in Sierra Madre, recently congratulated the three top producing agents and Team for the first quarter of 2017. The top agents are Nazee Rix, Jackie Adaimy and Nora Manoukian. The announcement was made at the office’s weekly sales and marketing meeting.

Nazee Rix was the Top Producer for the 1st Quarter, closing the most Real Estate sales from January through March. Bencosme credits her success to having an extraordinary dedication to her business and an understanding of her client’s individual needs. Her expansive knowledge of the various real estate markets in the vicinity and her commitment to her business also play very important roles in her success. “Nazee continues to have very loyal clients, who sing her praises and recommend her to friends and family” said Bencosme. “A large percentage of her business comes from referrals of very satisfied past clients.”

The 2nd Top Producer for the 1st Quarter is Jackie Adaimy. Jackie is a native of Lebanon and an Arcadia resident. She not only speaks English but is also fluent in Arabic and French. When asked about her professional philosophy, Adaimy responded “to be honest and open at all times, buyers and sellers want and need to know all of the facts before they make some of the most important decisions in their lives and it is my job to provide everything they need to help them make those decisions.” Adaimy a veteran Realtor has been with Village for 23 years and has consistently placed in the top three producing agents.

The 3rd Top Producing Agent for the 1st Quarter is Nora Manoukian. Nora is a relative newcomer to the office, having joined in 2016. She is a Sierra Madre resident and has been a welcome addition to the office. Office Broker Andy Bencosme stated that, “Nora is a hard worker and knows when to ask the right questions. She pays attention to the details and learns quickly. I am happy that she has had such a good start to the year.”

Nazee Rix, Jackie Adaimy, Nora Manoukian, and all of the friendly agents at Century 21 Village Realty can be reached at 38 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. in Sierra Madre or by telephone 626.355.1451 or on Facebook at facebook.com/c21village