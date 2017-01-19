Chasworth Place – The Color Whisperer

January 19th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

By Emily G. Peters

Dreary dens, boring bedrooms: living spaces in need of inspiration have found their savior in Monrovia’s own “Color Whisperer.”

Interior designer Jeanette Chasworth bears the title proudly, transforming local houses into homes with her keen eye for color. Although she launched her interior design company Chasworth Place in 2003, she finds her creativity stems from working on home improvement projects as a kid with her mom and sister.

“It wasn’t uncommon for us to wake up on a Saturday and have [mom] say, ‘Put on your painting clothes, girls,’” she said. “When I was older, I started doing some of the projects myself.”

It took a little time for her to return to her artistic roots, but after obtaining her degree in literature, she returned to school at LA’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) to study interior design. She cut her teeth by working in drapery workrooms, furniture manufacturers and showrooms, ultimately deciding that starting her own design firm was the best way to help others get comfortable in their own homes.

“My goal as a business is to create a home that supports and energizes the people that live in them,” said Chasworth. “I work on bathroom remodels, kitchen remodels, draperies, furniture selection, space planning, accessorizing, flooring, outdoor rooms, room additions, contractor and architect recommendations—whatever your home design needs are, I can help.”

That passion has taken Chasworth deep into the community as a design advocate and instructor. Her book, What’s Color Got to Do With It? recently became a bestselling book on Amazon, and she’s written for publications like Arroyo Monthly, Fabulous Floors and more. She’s guest lectured at UC Riverside, Mt. San Antonio College and Citrus College, served as the President of the Pasadena chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, and has launched a new podcast and YouTube series, Color Talk and Color TV respectively, to connect with people online about the impact of design. Chasworth also serves as a speaker to local groups and organizations, instructing others on an array of design and home improvement topics.

For some, interior design may seem like a service reserved only for the affluent with showy taste—yet Chasworth sees this as an HGTV-bred misconception. “Hiring a designer isn’t just about making things ‘prettier’,” she said. “It’s about making thing more efficient, cheaper, and a better fit for you.” Significantly, Chasworth has also found her use of color and design as a means for personal reinvention rather than exhibition.

“Dramatic changes in life often need to be supported by changes in the home,” she said. “With deep transitions like a new job, marriage, a deceased loved one or divorce, there’s a balance of past and future that needs to be honored— a rediscovery of self. ‘Re-nesting’ is a big part of creating that new identity.”

In fulfilling her calling as The Color Whisperer, Chasworth’s work is all about encouraging people to treat themselves and their families well. “Design and color have the power to transform minds, bodies and souls,” she said. “When we use some simple tools to enhance our homes, it can improve our lives tremendously.”

Chasworth Place is located at 740 W. Olive Ave. in Monrovia. Explore The Color Whisperer’s “lookbook” and design services at www.thecolorwhisperer.com, contact her at jeanette@thecolorwhisperer.com | 626-485-6354 and follow on Facebook @JeanetteChasworthTheColorWhispererInteriorDesign.