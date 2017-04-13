We Olive Returns to Old Town Pasadena, Unveils New Wine Bar

April 13th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

We Olive Pasadena has announced the grand re-opening of their celebrated olive oil and gourmet food store in Old Town Pasadena. The store, which began welcoming customers in February, is proud to also announce the opening of its wine bar and full food menu.

We Olive Pasadena is an artisanal food store that specializes in California grown and produced extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) and balsamic vinegar. The Colorado Boulevard storefront is also an educational destination where people of all culinary interests can come to learn about the importance and advancement of California grown and produced extra virgin olive oils.

We Olive Pasadena is owned by the Galvan family with brothers Ervin and Eric operating the store’s helm. The lifelong Southern California residents fell in love with the idea of being able to offer the highest quality local olive oil, vinegar, and gourmet treats to the residents of the City of Roses. After running a successful pop-up shop in their Old Town location in 2016, they decided to jump in and create a permanent place for Pasadenans to explore the best gourmet indulgences that California has to offer.

“Opening We Olive in Pasadena gives us the opportunity to educate people on the importance of knowing where their food comes from,” says co-owner Ervin Galvan. “When you purchase olive oil, you assume that the product in the bottle is pure and comes from the place printed on the label. Unfortunately, fake extra virgin olive oil is an extremely lucrative business, and with little regulation, people often don’t realize that what they’re being sold isn’t the real deal. At We Olive, we can guarantee quality and freshness of our products through our relationship with the California Olive Oil Council, and we hope that through our educational programs, we can make more people aware of their purchasing decisions and what to look for in an amazing, local EVOO.”

We Olive Pasadena is dedicated to showcasing small California farmers, which extends far beyond their extensive olive oil offering. Their new 40 seat wine bar has a rotating list of small batch and hard to find reds and whites which can be enjoyed at the intimate wooden bar or outside on the secluded back patio. We Olive Pasadena also offers an eclectic menu of salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, cheese, charcuterie, dips, and small plates to enjoy for lunch or as a pre-dinner snack.

32 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena CA 91105