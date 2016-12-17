Library Wine and Cuisine Tasting

December 16th, 2016 by admin

A Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Friends of the Sierra Madre Library are pleased to present the 47th Annual Wine and Cuisine Tasting Benefit. The event will be held on Friday evening, Feb. 17, 2017, from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Alverno’s historic Villa del Sol d’Oro, located at 200 N. Michillinda Ave., Sierra Madre, and will be an elegant affair featuring more than two dozen vintners providing superb wines and local restaurants offering creative food and desserts. Musicians and magicians will serve as entertainment. The featured art this year is an original block print by Sierra Madre Artist, Melanie Campbell-Carter.

Tickets to the premier event are $80 and allow early admission at 6 p.m. Those at the premier event will enjoy a variety of wines from Thornton Wines, a California winery, and delectable hors d’oeuvres from local Sierra Madre restaurant Sierra Fusion. Tickets to the main event are $60 and provide admission at 7 p.m. Both are on sale now at the Sierra Madre Public Library, The Bottle Shop, Savor the Flavor, and Arnold’s Frontier Hardware & Gifts.

The Benefit is sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Madre Library, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to supporting our community Library. All funds received from this event support the Sierra Madre Library. For more information about the event or Friends of the Sierra Madre Library visit our website at www.sierramadrelibraryfriends.org.