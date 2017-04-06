Cal Phil’s Music, Martinis, and the Maestro Series in Pasadena Continues Sunday, April 9

April 6th, 2017 by Sierra Madre Weekly

Tickets to ALL Concerts Available Now!

The magic started earlier this year when Cal Phil revived its popular Music, Martinis and the Maestro series at the Noor in Pasadena…A perfect Prelude to the renowned orchestra’s highly-anticipated 2017 Summer season at the iconic Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

Music, Martinis and the Maestro – At The Noor In Pasadena

This Sunday, April 9, the intimate Music, Martinis and the Maestro chamber music series continues with Brilliant Brass: 500 Years of Brass Music featuring California Philharmonic Brass Quintet performing popular selections of music from of Gabrielli, Holst, and Lennon/McCartney.

Sunday, May 14 marks the mesmerizing Music, Martinis and the Maestro series finale featuring awe-inspiring piano virtuoso, Pianist Bryan Pezzone and the Bryan Pezzone Quartet which also includes violin, bass and drums. A perfect Mother’s Day gift or outing, Pezzone and Friends promises to be an afternoon to remember with an assortment of both classical and jazz music, and an interactive Mother’s Day mash-up that will leave everyone, including in-laws, speechless.

Concerts begin at 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:00 p.m. The Sofia Ballroom is located at Noor Ballroom and Dining Room: Paseo Colorado, 300 East Colorado Blvd #200; Pasadena, CA 91101.

California Philharmonic – At The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall

This June, Cal Phil makes temperatures rise even higher when it kicks off its 14th consecutive summer season at the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Wagner at the Movies on June 25 marks the spectacular season opener followed by Rodgers, Hammerstein and the Organ on July 9 and An Afternoon in Old Vienna with Judith Hill on July 30. Rounding out the already robust season are Shakespeare in Love on August 13 and World’s Best Marches on August 20; a spirited season finale guaranteed to end with a bang.

Each Cal Phil concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall, which begins at 2:00 p.m., is preceded by the ever-popular intimate “Talks with the Maestro” lecture series at 1:00 p.m.

The California Philharmonic is supported by the California Philharmonic Society, a non-profit community benefit organization whose main emphasis at this time is to support the California Philharmonic.

For further information or to purchase tickets for Music, Martini’s and the Maestro concerts or for WDCH season subscriptions, call 626.304.0333.

Tickets for the concerts at WDCH can also be purchased by visiting www.musiccenter.org or by calling (323) 850-2000.